Tryon Palace closes to public, events canceled

Tryon Palace is closing to the public starting Tuesday in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The palace says the closures include the buildings and gardens, including the Governor's Palace and grounds, the North Carolina History Center, the New Bern Academy Museum, the Waystation, the Stanly and Dixon houses and all accompanying Tryon Palace gardens.

Staff will be cleaning and sanitizing all of those locations, including specialized cleaning for technology and collection items that were exposed to the public.

After that, staff will work from home in an effort to practice social distancing.

All events and programs are canceled, as well. It's unclear when the palace will reopen.