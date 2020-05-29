Tryon Palace opening gardens for visitors

Tryon Palace will open its gates to the public to visit the gardens beginning June 2 with some new procedures in place to help ensure the safety of staff and visitors.

Those changes include limited occupancy, installing hand sanitizer stations and increasing the frequency of cleaning high touch public areas and restrooms, and installing protective barriers at ticket sales desks and museum store cash register. The museum store will be open with limited capacity. Hours of operation are limited to ensure proper sanitation and limited occupancy.

Visitors can purchase their garden passes in the waystation across from the palace front gates.

All gardens are open to visitors, while practicing social distancing. The museum store in the North Carolina History Center is open with limited occupancy, social distancing practices, plexiglass barriers, and additional sanitation practices.

Tryon Palace will be operating on modified hours with the waystation open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and 12 - 4 p.m. on Sundays.

The gardens will be open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and 12 -5 p.m. on Sundays.

The Museum Store will be open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Areas that remain closed include: Tryon Palace, the kitchen office, the Stanly House and all exhibits in The North Carolina History Center.

