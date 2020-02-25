Try Pitt Community College for free next month

Prospective students will have the chance to “test drive” a college education at Pitt Community College next month.

PCC is offering a “Try PCC for Free” day on March 18 from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Interested students will create a class schedule and sit-in on a variety of courses they are interested in learning more about. They will also go on a guided tour through campus, receive application information and learn how to qualify for financial aid.

For more information, click here.​

