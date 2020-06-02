Trump says GOP is pulling convention from North Carolina

President Donald Trump says he is seeking a new state to host the Republican National Convention after host North Carolina refused to guarantee the event could be held in Charlotte without restrictions because of ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.

Trump tweeted the news Tuesday night, complaining that the state's governor, Democrat Roy Cooper, and other officials ``refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena'' and are not ``allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised.''

Trump says the party is ``now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention,'' Trump wrote.

Organizers of the Republican National Convention said Tuesday they will begin visiting potential alternative sites after North Carolina’s governor told them the COVID-19 pandemic requires them to prepare for a scaled-back event if they want to hold it in Charlotte.

Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, said in a letter to the top convention organizer and the national GOP chairwoman that “planning for a scaled-down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face coverings is a necessity.” The letter came on the eve of a deadline from the GOP for assurances that Cooper would allow a full-scale event in August.

