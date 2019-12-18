LIVE: House heads toward Trump impeachment; GOP stalls

The U.S. House pressed toward historic votes to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, arguing about the charges he faces and the legitimacy of the probe that brought Congress and the nation to this point.

President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set to begin Wednesday morning on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Trump faces charges he abused his presidential power and obstructed Congress. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has the Democratic votes needed to make Trump just the third U.S. president to be impeached, exercising what she called "one of the most solemn powers granted to us by the Constitution.”

Republicans said the Democrats were just trying to evict a president they couldn’t beat at the ballot box.

As soon as it opened, Republicans tried to halt the proceedings with a procedural vote. It was defeated on a party-line vote.

There will be at least six hours of debate, with votes on the articles of impeachment expected by evening.

A tally compiled by The Associated Press shows Pelosi has the votes to approve the charges. That would send the charges to the Senate for a trial expected in early January.

President Donald Trump woke up in the White House Wednesday morning and expressed utter disbelief that he is on cusp of becoming just the third U.S. president to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

On Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted his outrage, saying, ”Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!"

Meanwhile, Republican allies are rallying behind the president and reassuring conservative voters that the president remains in good spirits even as the dark march of impeachment looms.

A daylong showdown that’s been boiling for years is expected between Republicans loyal to Trump and Democrats who say his conduct toward Ukraine makes him unfit for office.

Trump, meanwhile, is set to hold a rally in Michigan.

He sent a fiery letter to Pelosi on Tuesday, denouncing what he called the "vicious crusade” against him.

Republicans already are working on how to conduct a trial in January.

Tens of thousands of people across the country marched in support of the impeachment of Trump on Tuesday. The crowds they drew were smaller than many other demonstrations during Trump’s presidency.

That highlights the odd politics of impeachment, which has been deadlocked in opinion polls and rarely mentioned by Democratic presidential hopefuls.

But the comparatively modest numbers didn’t mean lack of passion, as demonstrators called for the removal of a president they said threatens democracy itself.

Nicholas Riccardi and Gary D. Robertson contributed to this report.

