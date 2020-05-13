Trump Executive Order to help commercial fishing industry

The pandemic may have slowed business for our commercial fishing industry, which is big business here in eastern Carolina. But even before that, those in the fishing industry were dealing with tough times competing with overseas markets.

A new Executive Order signed by President Trump aims to help American fisheries level the playing field with other countries.

In signing the order, the president said America needs a competitive seafood industry to create and keep jobs, put safe and healthy food on our tables and boost our economy.

The Executive Order is meant to secure America’s seafood supply chain.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, is designated as the lead agency for aquaculture projects in the US.

"Supposed to provide some relief to our commercial fishermen, to those involved in the fishing industry because of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Congressman Greg Murphy.

The NOAA fisheries guess that the U.S. imports around 85 percent of seafood we eat, so this order was signed to boost production in the U.S. and help the economy.

“It’s keeps money in the local economy. If you go to a restaurant that buys imported shrimp, that pound of shrimp that you eat there all that money is flown back overseas where it came from. Whereas if it’s domestic product obviously all that money is staying in the United States which then, circulated back through the economy and just makes our economy stronger and takes care of the American families,” said Jason Hall, owner of Washington Crab & Oyster Co.

The order also helps level the playing field against foreign commercial interests.

According to NOAA, the Executive Order calls for the expansion of sustainable U.S. seafood production through more efficient and predictable aquaculture permitting, cutting-edge research and development, regulatory reform to maximize commercial fishing and enforcement of common-sense restrictions on seafood imports that do not meet American standards

The secretary of commerce also announced the allocation of $300 million in fisheries assistance funding in which North Carolina will be receiving close to 5.5 million.

Congressman Murphy said NOAA will work to see what needs are specific to the fishing industry in eastern NC and use it towards that.

