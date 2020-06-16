Advertisement

Trudeau says Canada, US extend border restrictions to July 21

Vehicles move across the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario as shown from Detroit, Monday, March 16, 2020. The border between U.S. and Canada has been closed to most travel since mid-March. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Vehicles move across the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario as shown from Detroit, Monday, March 16, 2020. The border between U.S. and Canada has been closed to most travel since mid-March. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Canada and the US have agreed to extend their agreement to keep their border closed to non-essential travel to July 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday’s agreement extends the closure by another 30 days.

The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May.

Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are exempted from the border closure.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Danny Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.

News

Morehead City, New Bern July 4th fireworks still a go

Updated: 1 hours ago
Both Morehead City and New Bern say they will shoot off fireworks on the Fourth of July.

News

State leaders discuss requiring face masks in public

Updated: 2 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm

News

COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit another high in state

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Department of Health & Human Services said there were 846 people in the hospital on Wednesday.

National

Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press
The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.

Latest News

National

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN
A new book by former national security adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump asked China’s president during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products.

National

Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back will be charged with felony murder.

National

Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden is ratcheting up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” but “takes no responsibility” and “exercises no leadership.”

News

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.

News

Security officer accidentally shoots self at Lenoir Community College

Updated: 6 hours ago
WITN News At Noon - Police say an employee of a private security firm accidentally shot themselves this morning at Lenoir Community College.

National

Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta charged with murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Garrett Rolfe kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground as he struggled for life after a confrontation Friday, said the Fulton County district attorney.