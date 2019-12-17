Truckload of toys donated to James & Connie Maynard Children's Hospital patients

A truckload of toys made its way to the James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital for the Christmas holiday.

Katie Greene with the western North Carolina organization, Katie's Kidz, dropped off 21 boxes of toys and toiletries for pediatric patients at the Greenville hospital.

Greene is a high school senior who started the organization when she was 6-years-old. Her group now provides thousands of toys to 16 children's hospitals in the Carolina's, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee.

Greene says making the trip across our state is well worth the effort during the holiday season. "Just being able to go to these hospitals and see just the impact that it makes not just for the children but for the parents as well. The relief that is lifted off of their shoulders when they know that their children will be taken care of at Christmas."

Katie's Kidz has been providing toys at the Maynard Children's Hospital for 6-years now.