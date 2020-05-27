Tropical Storm Bertha forms off South Carolina coast

The low pressure area off the coast of South Carolina has strengthened into Tropical Storm Bertha. The storm has sustained winds of 45 mph and will be moving onshore over the South Carolina coast by early afternoon today. The storm will then weaken later today and tonight as it tracks towards western North Carolina.

This doesn't change our forecast much either way. The core of the heavy rain and gusty winds will stay generally west of I-95 over the next 24 hours. The strengthening does increase the chance for an isolated tornado later tonight-tomorrow with some of the storms as they move across the area.

Rainfall totals will likely range from around 1/2" over the Outer Banks to 1-2" well inland through sunset Thursday. Winds will likely stay below 30 mph for all areas east of I-95.