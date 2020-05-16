Tropical Storm Watch Issued For a Portion of the North Carolina Coast

The National Hurricane Center has designated the disturbance off the coast of Florida as our first tropical system of the 2020 hurricane season. It is currently Tropical Depression 1 and is expected to impact ENC by Monday.

This is an "out of season" tropical system, which will make it harder for T.D. 1 to gain significant strength over the next 48 hours as sea surface temperatures are still relatively cool. However we are still anticipating impacts here in ENC. The strongest impacts will be felt along the coast while inland areas will see what amounts to a wet and breezy day.

Timing

The speed of this system will be a benefit to us as it will race over ENC in about 12-18 hours. Cloud cover will extend over the area Sunday afternoon, but the heavier impacts will hold off until late Sunday night into Monday. The system will pull away from Nags Head by Monday evening, with winds and rain exiting with it.

Rainfall

After a week of dry weather, rainfall has been in short supply. This system will put down heavy showers at times, but the rain field of T.D. 1 is limited. Expect inland areas to see 0.5 to 1 inch of rain while coastal communities will reach rainfall totals between 1 to 3 inches. Flooding is not a major threat due to our previously dry weather and the fast moving nature of the system.

Winds

With the system tracking parallel to the Crystal Coast, winds will be strongest along a line extending from Cape Lookout to Ocracoke to Cape Hatteras. Winds could range between 20 and 30 mph with stronger wind gusts. Since the system will be on the weaker side of the tropical scale, the strength of the winds will drop off quickly away from the center of the circulation. Locations inland can expect a strong wind 15 to 25 mph most of the day on Monday.

Storm Surge

Because the strength of the system will be limited and the speed will be quick, the storm surge generated by the system will be minimal, possibly seeing a 1 foot rise above normal for most area beaches. Surf will be rough and rip current threat will be high through Monday.