Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in southern Gulf

Tropical Depression 3 is now Tropical Storm Cristobal as winds around the central low have reached tropical storm strength. The storm is expected to hover over the southern Gulf of Mexico, near Ciudad del Carmen, for the next few days before turning northward towards the Gulf Coast.

The three storms we've had so far in 2020 mark the earliest we've ever had three named systems in the Atlantic. While this doesn't directly correlate to the number of systems we'll have over the entire season, it does at least mesh with the Hurricane Center's forecast of 2020 being an above average year in terms of total activity.

Cristobal will have zero impact on ENC barring significant adjustments to model data. The Gulf Coast states will have a wet and stormy weekend as Cristobal approaches, possibly making landfall anywhere from Texas to Alabama Saturday night to early Sunday morning.