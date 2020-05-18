Tropical Storm Arthur has people searching for beach treasures

Tropical Storm Arthur caused high tide, and with those waves, also comes treasures for some.

The weather was not stormy at North Topsail Beach Monday. Some came out to enjoy the day, while it was evident that there was high tide overnight into the morning.

Several people appeared to be out hunting for seashells.

We even talked to a couple who found several sharks teeth. They said usually they have the best luck finding the little treasures right after the high tide recedes and goes back down.

North Topsail Beach and Surf City leaders say the towns had no damage from the storm.