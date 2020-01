Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a teenager.

State troopers say Tylek Bordeaux from Burgaw was hit from behind while walking on US-421 last Thursday.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators aren't sure what kind of car hit Bordeaux, but they believe the crash happened sometime around midnight.

Anyone with information should call North Carolina Highway Patrol at 919-296-1311 or the SHP Communications Center at 1-800-334-7411