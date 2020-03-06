Troopers investigating fatal crash in Pitt County

A driver was killed last night in a multi-vehicle crash in Pitt County.

The Highway Patrol confirms that the accident happened around 10:00 p.m. on U.S. 264 near the Grimesland Bridge turnoff.

Details of the fatal crash are not yet available, but a witness says the victim appears to have pulled out in front of oncoming traffic and was hit by multiple vehicles.

Several other people were injured in the crash as well.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

