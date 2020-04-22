Tree planting in Pitt County on Earth Day serves dual purpose

Pitt County leaders used this Earth Day to bring awareness to a nationwide issue during this pandemic.

Wednesday morning members of the county department of social services came together to plant a tree.

It will stand outside the Pitt County Courthouse in honor of both Earth Day and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

DSS normally plans different events during the month of April to bring awareness to child abuse, but many of those efforts are on hold during COVID-19.

DSS workers say the biggest thing they want people to know about combating child abuse is if you see something, say something.