Traveling exhibit highlights NC's discomfort with 19th Amendment

A small exhibit of North Carolina items related to women's suffrage is traveling the state as part of a program to mark the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.

The items include a bill jacket from 1897 indicating the first North Carolina legislation on women's suffrage was sent to a Committee on Insane Asylums.

North Carolina's copy of the amendment has been brought out of its vault at the State Archives for the touring display.

The state finally ratified the amendment in 1971.

The next stop for the exhibit is the Southern Pines Library on Jan. 29

It will be here in Eastern Carolina at the Edgecombe County Memorial Library in Tarboro on May 16th, then sometime in October of 2020 at the Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City.