Transportation, IT heads in governor's Cabinet changing

North Carolina's transportation secretary is leaving the job at the end of the month, and another member of Gov. Roy Cooper's Cabinet is moving over to succeed him.

Cooper announced on Tuesday that secretary of information technology Eric Boyette is replacing transportation chief Jim Trogdon. Trogdon is retiring from state government with plans for private-sectoR work.

Boyette will be replaced as IT secretary by chief deputy Tracy Doaks.

Trogdon's tenure was marked by a new way to issue debt to speed up road-building projects, but also a cash crunch caused by massive storm damage and right of way legal settlements.