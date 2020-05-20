Training program helps restaurants with reopening plans

North Carolina industry and health officials are working together to help restaurant owners open their doors safely in Phase 2.

A program called “Count On Me NC,” is helping to do that.

It includes free online training modules for anyone in the restaurant industry.

The classes offer up-to-date guidance on the coronavirus so restaurants can reopen and keep employees and customers healthy.

Ben Chapman, training coordinator says, “It’s important to get this information to operators who may have been shut down for a while, who obviously have been paying attention to what’s happening across the country and around the pandemic, but may not have their finger on the pulse of the very specific guidance that’s needed.”

So far, 1,300 people in the restaurant industry have completed the course.

Organizers are planning to expand training to other parts of the hospitality industry.