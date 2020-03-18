Training for Vidant nurses goes on with some changes

Nurses at Vidant underwent their annual training Wednesday, but according to a statement from the hospital, the training stayed within guidelines recommended by both the state and Centers for Disease Control.

The hospital says, "Vidant Health's priority is the health and well-being of patients, families and team members. Vidant Medical Center is holding its annual skills day for nurses today. This training is an annual requirement by Vidant."

In an abundance of caution with COVID-19, Vidant Health says they have modified the training to ensure groups are no larger than 10 people per session.