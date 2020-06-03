Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Roanoke Rapids

A man is facing a number of drug charges following a routine traffic stop.

Roanoke Rapids police say they pulled over Marceles Hawkins, 29, on Monday near Virginia Avenue and Old Farm Road.

Officers say Hawkins had no license and they smelt marijuana coming from the car. After a search, they say they found drugs like ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana inside the car.

Hawkins was taken into custody and while he was being processed, officers say they found cocaine hidden on him.

Hawkins was charged with a number of drug possession charges, driving while license revoked and fictitious registration plates. He was placed under a $5,600 bond and is due in court on July 7.