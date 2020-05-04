Towns mark Hurricane Preparedness Week

We're just a few weeks away from the start of this year's hurricane season and this week is dedicated to getting prepared for June first.

It's Hurricane Preparedness Week, a time focused on having a plan in place and a hurricane kit ready to go with enough supplies for you and your entire family should a storm head our way.

There's still plenty of time to make those preparations but officials say you shouldn't wait until a storm forms to get ready.

Having food, water, medication, and important documents is all part of a hurricane kit, but you should also know your evacuation route and have a plan in place of what you will do and where you will go.

Rett Newton, Beaufort Mayor says, "The key to this is to have your plan in place already so you're not scrambling at the last minute to try and evacuate, so having that plan, have all your important documents and any medication or supplies you need to get through that evacuation."

The town of Beaufort says this is a week where they are also making sure plans are in place for a hurricane.