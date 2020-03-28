Town of Swansboro issues additional safety measures in response to Gov. Cooper's order

The Town of Swansboro has issued additional safety measures in regards to Governor Roy Cooper's executive order.

Officials say the town's administrative offices and public safety will work normal hours with limited staff beginning Tuesday. This is to assure social distancing guidelines. Non-essential walk-in traffic is restricted at these two buildings.

They say the recreation center and all programs are closed until further notice. Playgrounds and tennis courts are closed as well.

Residents and contractors should use phone or online services in order to get permits or submit requests if necessary.

Call Town Hall at (910) 326-4428 or the Police Department at (910) 326-5151 for non-emergencies and for additional assistance.