Town of Beaufort joins North Carolina Marine Debris Action Plan

Beaufort joins state waterway cleanup efforts with North Carolina Marine Debris Action Plan.

Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton read a resolution in town hall supporting the efforts of the North Carolina Marine Debris Action Plan.

The plan provides a strategic framework for prevention and removal of debris along our coast. After Hurricane Florence, Mayor Rett Newton said they've done a massive clean up of the waterways.

He said they have picked up about 120 thousand pounds of marine debris, 11 junk vessels, 34 illegally anchored vessels, and a lot of car tires.

Newton said, the goal is to make the areas safer and more appealing to visitors and residents.

Town leaders hope to also get the community involved in the debris cleanup.

