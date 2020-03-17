Town of Beaufort declares State of Emergency

On Tuesday the Town of Beaufort declared a State of Emergency as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This is for administrative purposes only and does not impose any additional restrictions.

The declaration ensures the Town of Beaufort is eligible for potential FEMA funding to help with expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Town has suspended disconnection of water services for nonpayment.

They will also work with all customers who need assistance with their utility bills.

All town facilities will be closed to the public. All town employees will still be working, and may be contacted by phone or email.

