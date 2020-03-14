Boil advisory issued for Town of Ayden

The Town of Ayden is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Town officials say that water consumer residing between 6th Street and Thad Little Road along Lee Street including High Street, Planters Street, the housing authority complex in the area, the King/Queen Street neighborhood, Ormond Street, Thrower Street, and the Kennedy Estates neighborhood in Pitt County are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages due to water being shut off for pipe replacement.

According to the town, periods of low or no pressure can increase the potential of bacteria in the water system.

Once water is restored, the town advises consumer to boil all water used for human consumption, including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation, or to use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

