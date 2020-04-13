Tornado destroys Onslow County hog farm

An Onslow County hog farm was leveled by a tornado this morning.

The National Weather Service says a confirmed tornado touched down around 9:45 a.m. in the Southwest Community.

The hog farm on Haws Run Road was destroyed by the storm. Winds blew debris into an adjacent hog lagoon and fields.

Photos shared with the National Weather Service showed many of the hogs appeared to have survived the ordeal, remaining at the two houses that were destroyed.

We're told that the hog farm is operated by Smithfield Foods.