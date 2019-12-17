4 dead, several injured across South in outbreak of twisters

A fourth person has died as storms continue to ravage the Southeast.

This photo shows some damage by a tornado in Alexandria, La., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, after storms went through the area. (AP Photo/Brad Kemp)

Kentucky State Police said crews were called out for a high water rescue Tuesday morning, and at least one person died.

A daylong swarm of tornadoes Monday killed three people and injured a dozen more. A husband and wife died in Alabama, and a woman was killed when a tornado hit her home in Louisiana.

Forecasters have found at least 18 tornado paths.

National Weather Service teams surveyed the damage Tuesday, one day after the storm outbreak. The agency says it has confirmed multiple twisters in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The Storm Prediction Center logged more than three dozen reports of storm damage from east Texas to Georgia.

Tornado warnings were issued in multiple counties in Georgia on Tuesday, with one tornado confirmed by the NWS in Irwin County. WALB said there were numerous reports of damage and power outages across several southern Georgia counties.

Video from WBLT showed authorities clearing debris from a road in Edwards, Mississippi, after the National Weather Service said a confirmed tornado moved through the area.

