Tornado Watch for much of Eastern NC

A tornado watch is in effect until 7 pm for Pitt, Beaufort, Greene, Martin, Bertie, Washington, Tyrrell, Hyde, Dare, Wayne, Wilson, Nash, Edgecombe, Halifax, Northampton, and Hertford Counties.

Severe thunderstorms, some with a history of producing tornadoes, are moving east northeast through the Piedmont. These storms are moving at over 50 mph. The threat for severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes exists for the northern two thirds of Eastern North Carolina through late afternoon and early evening.