Tornado Watch in effect for eastern North Carolina

A tornado watch has been issued for Eastern North Carolina. The watch includes all counties except Washington, Tyrrell, Dare and Hyde. The tornado watch will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. through 12:00 pm.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to possibly develop during the watch period. During the watch, people should be prepared to move to safe place if tornadoes approach.

The strong low pressure system responsible for severe weather across the Gulf Coast will arrive here Monday. There is a good chance of severe thunderstorms across eastern Carolina ahead of the afternoon cold front. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts (60+ mph), hail (quarter sized) and tornadoes. Rainfall totals will average around 1.00" for most.

The severe weather potential will be run from 9am to 3pm Monday. The risk will begin along the I-95 corridor around 9am, tracking eastward to the coast by 3pm. Once the front crosses the East (mid to late afternoon), the severe weather threat will be done.