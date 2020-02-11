Topsail basketball team forfeits victories after accidental eligibility violation

A high school basketball team in Pender County has a hefty fine to pay - all because of miscommunication.

One might even say the penalty is more detrimental than the $250 fine.

The girls' basketball team at Topsail High School is appealing a decision to forfeit 10 wins because of an eligibility violation.

Pender County school officials say the high school self-reported the potential violation after an ineligible student was on the roster this season.

She dressed in 14 games, and the team won 10 of them.

The miscommunication came in when it was realized an incorrect address was entered into the school system after her family re-enrolled at Topsail.

The fine for the school was $500, but was lowered to $250 because it was self-reported.