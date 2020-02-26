Topping off ceremony for new biotechnology building at ECU

Wednesday evening, school leaders held the topping off ceremony at the construction site for the new life sciences and biotechnology building at ECU.

The ceremony marked a special time for the construction project with the final beam being placed. The new 141,500 square foot facility is being built at the located at the corner of 9th and Forbes Streets in Greenville.

The life sciences and biotechnology building costs roughly $90 million to build.

Interim Vice-Chancellor for Research, Dr. Mike Van Scott, said, "It’s a huge day. At this point, it’s great to see the steel coming out of the ground but then you see that last piece go in. Then you see the walls going in and the electric systems, then everyone can see themselves in that building and work starting to go forward."

The new life sciences and biotechnology building will house researchers with interests and expertise in the fields of biotechnology, bioprocessing, biophysics, biofuels, imaging and sensor development, and environmental engineering.

The building is expected to open in August of 2021.