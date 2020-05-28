Professional athletes host virtual workout sessions for Special Olympics athletes

The Special Olympics games had to be cancelled this year due to COVID-19, but our state’s top professional athletes are finding other ways to help participants stay active.

Special Olympics athletes are joining top athletes for virtual at-home workout sessions. The most recent sessions were led by Jessica McDonald, a U.S. women’s national soccer team player and Alex Comsia, a North Carolina Courage player.

“You can see them light up when they’re in the virtual workouts, which is really cool. They love hearing from other athletes and sharing what they’re experiencing. They’re not only working out together, but the opportunity to ask them questions on how to stay active while staying at home” said Ellen Fahey, Health Director for Special Olympics N.C.

Each Thursday evening, 35 Special Olympics athletes participate in the sessions.

Registration is required. For more information, click here​​ or e-mail health@sonc.net.

