Todd Lipe new football coach at Ayden-Grifton

An Eastern Carolina high school promoted from within for their new head football coach.

Ayden-Grifton High School named Todd Lipe as their next football coach. Lipe becomes the sixth head coach in the school's history.

Lipe came to the school in 2014 and has been defensive coordinator. Before that was head coach at J.H. Rose from 2008 to 2012.

Lipe replaces Paul Cornwell. He resigned earlier this month after leading the Chargers to 15 trips to the playoffs in 15 seasons.

Cornwell remains as the school's athletic director.

