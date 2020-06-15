News
Weather
Sports
Cams
Livestream
News
Crime
Crimestoppers
Health
International
Local
Morning Show
National
Pets
Politics
Regional
State
Livestream
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Hurricane
Closings & Delays
WITN Weather App
Sports
ACC
ECU Sports
Player of the Week
EndZone
Scores
Cams
Marketplace
Buy Carolina First
Business Break
Eastern Carolina Open for Business
Contests
Ticket Window
Lottery Results
Contact Us
Jobs
My WITN 7.2
MeTV WITN 7.3
Start TV WITN 7.4
H&I WITN 7.5
Radio Partners
Community Calendar
Recipes
Mr. Food
News Video
Teacher of the Week
BBQ Festival on the Neuse
MumFest
Newsletter
Live Events
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
Flash Flood Warning is in effect
Advertisement
Today's Lottery Drawings 06-14-2020
(WITN)
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Watch the video for the latest North Carolina Education Lottery drawing.
Links
View all the recent drawings
Latest News
News
Target announces Juneteenth as a company holiday
Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
Juneteenth becomes Target holiday
News
Confederate statue removal soon after Monday night vote
Updated: 1 hours ago
The statue in front of the Pitt Co. Courthouse will be removed in a matter of weeks.
News
Ambulance involved in Greenville crash
Updated: 2 hours ago
The crash happened at Fifth & Pitt streets, just down from the main fire station.
News
Winston-Salem backs off shifting money from police budget
Updated: 3 hours ago
Winston-Salem has backed off a plan that would have shifted $1 million away from the police department and toward anti-poverty efforts.
News
ECU Swimming and Diving campaign donating to Special Olympic Swim Team
Updated: 8 hours ago
The alumni group that is in charge of the campaign has decided that no matter the outcome of donations they receive, they are going to be donating a portion of proceeds to the Special Olympic Swim Team.
Latest News
News
Deputies investigating Pitt County fatal fire
Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
Deputies are investigating a house fire that killed one person in Pitt County.
News
Deputies investigating Pitt County fatal fire
Updated: 8 hours ago
Deputies are investigating a house fire that killed one person in Pitt County.
National
Shake Shack ‘horrified’ NYC officers’ drinks may have had bleach
Updated: 11 hours ago
New York City police have determined there was no criminality by Shake Shack employees after three officers drank milkshakes believed to be contaminated with bleach.
News
Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Updated: 12 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020
News
Aquariums offering virtual summer camp programs
Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By
Liz Bateson
For the first time ever, the four aquariums on the N.C. coast are hosting a virtual summer camp.
State
Teacher bonus bill penned by Republicans clears state senate
Updated: 14 hours ago
North Carolina public school teachers would get $350 bonuses and potentially more one-time income in a Republican measure approved by the state Senate.