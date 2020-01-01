Tip on Christmas day lands suspected drug dealer behind bars

A tip on Christmas day landed one suspected drug dealer behind bars ahead of the new year.

New Bern police arrested and charged 61-year-old Jack Hudson with possession with the intent to sell and deliver a schedule 1 controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Officers say they got a tip about drug activity at an apartment on Westminster Drive on Christmas. The following weekend, police searched the apartment and found heroin and packaging materials.

Hudson was taken into custody at the craven county jail.