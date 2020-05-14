Tiny food pantries across the east

Tiny food pantries have continued to pop up across Eastern Carolina as a community effort to help one another.

Three food pantries, or supply outposts, have been built and filled in Greenville. They're meant to act as tiny libraries do: take something if you need it, leave something if you can.

This is not a new concept, but during this virus, carpenter Chris Strathy said it was the least he could do to get involved.

The first pantry was set up along Evans St. by the Greenway entrance about a month ago. The next was built about two weeks later at GreenSpring Park, and the newest was made just last weekend in Paramore Park.

He's already seen the good they've done for the community. "Needs have been met," he said. "Within 24 hours, people were getting fed from this. You know, that's pretty amazing."

One Greenville resident, Willie Gray, said he was grateful after grabbing some snacks from one. "It's for anybody...even homeless, no matter what you [are]. We got snacks like cereal, water..." he explained.

Strathy said the food pantry started out as a tiny library, but when he saw the need for something more after the COVID-19 pandemic started, he asked the city if he could make the pantries. He said the city excitedly approved of them within a week.

Strathy comes back to re-stock periodically, but he said the beauty of the project is that others can get involved and donate as well. He said he encourages this so that the pantries can be useful well beyond the time of the virus.