Tillis, Murphy pleased with signing of 'Phase One' Trade Deal with China

Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy and Republican NC U.S. Senator Thom Tillis are both applauding the signing of the Phase One Trade Deal with China.

The trade deal is expected to ease tensions between the world's two biggest economies, offer big export opportunities for U.S. farms and factories and promises to do more to protect American trade secrets.

Senator Tillis says, "Under the agreement, China will purchase $200 billion worth of U.S. goods, which includes $40 billion in agricultural products. Agriculture is North Carolina's largest economic driver. Hog farmers, farmers of all kinds, are going to benefit from this deal and I'm proud President Trump stuck with the negotiations and got a great deal for the United States."

Congressman Murphy tweeted, "Great announcement for American businesses and farmers! It took a big stick to get the Chinese to come to the table. Finally we get them to a level playing field."

Trump said during a White House ceremony that the the agreement is "righting the wrongs of the past." And he promoted the signing as a way of delivering economic justice for American workers.

