Tiller School in Beaufort holds drive through parade

Teachers and students at a Carteret County school had a reunion of sorts Tuesday afternoon, seven weeks since they last saw each other.

Tiller school held a drive-through parade at its campus in Beaufort.

Teachers were decked out in luau themed costumes, holding signs of encouragement as they lined the car pool lane.

They waved hello to their students and their families.

Administrators say the charter school is all about building community and this is just one more way to do it.

Tiller Executive Director Kelly Riley says she didn't want the school year to end without students seeing their teachers one more time. "And so we thought this would just be a perfect opportunity. It's a motivator because we still have about four weeks left of school and we want to finish out strong."

Teachers at the school say the day was made even more special because it's Teacher Appreciation Week.