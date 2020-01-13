Three students injured in partial roof collapse at Sampson Co. school

Three students were injured when the roof of their school's gymnasium collapsed this afternoon.

Sampson County emergency officials say it happened around 2:00 p.m. at Union Intermediate School on Edmond Matthis Road, south of Clinton.

The partial collapse happened over the stage area of the gym and three students were taken to Sampson Regional Medical Center with reported minor injuries.

The National Weather Service says it was a water loaded microburst that caused the damage. The area was under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time.

