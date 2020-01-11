Three more arrested in shooting involving off-duty officer

North Carolina authorities have arrested three more suspects in an incident in which an off-duty police officer shot and wounded a teenager who attempted to rob her and her husband.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Friday arrested 19-year-old Edwin Herrera, 27-year-old Devin Clayton Jacobs, and a 17-year-old juvenile.

All three are charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The arrests follow a Dec. 27 incident in which several people reportedly approached officer Emily Bishop and her husband.

Bishop fired her service weapon, wounding another 17-year-old.