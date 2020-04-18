Three injured, one trapped in Duplin County car crash

Three people were injured, including a passenger trapped inside a car, following a multi-car wreck in Duplin County Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 403 and Highway 50.

According to a post on the Faison Fire Department Facebook page, when emergency crews arrived they found three passengers hurt, including one trapped inside one of the cars.

Crews were able to free the person trapped within six minutes before releasing them to medics on scene.

Two of the passengers were taken to the hospital, the third refused.

Details of the accident are not known at this time, the State Highway Patrol is investigating.