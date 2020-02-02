Three injured in early morning shooting in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -- Three people were injured during a shooting in Elizabeth City early Sunday morning.
Police were called to clear the parking lot at Shadows' Lounge at 110 North Road Street shortly after 1:30 a.m.
After a lot of commotion, officers heard several gunshots fired.
The three victims were initially brought to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, but later taken to Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Elizabeth City Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at (252)335-4321.