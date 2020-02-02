Three injured in early morning shooting in Elizabeth City

Three people were injured during a shooting in Elizabeth City early Sunday morning.

Police were called to clear the parking lot at Shadows' Lounge at 110 North Road Street shortly after 1:30 a.m.

After a lot of commotion, officers heard several gunshots fired.

The three victims were initially brought to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, but later taken to Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at (252)335-4321.