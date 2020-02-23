Three dead in shooting at North Carolina mobile home park

Authorities are searching for a North Carolina man following a shooting that left three people dead.

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office says officials received a 911 call about 1:30 a.m. Sunday about a shooting at a mobile home park in Clarkton.

The caller reported that a man had entered the home and shot several people.

The bodies of Catrice Murchison, 30, Ronnie Kelly, 27, and Guy Barden Jr., 60, were found inside the home. Hazel Epps, 69, survived.

Authorities have obtained warrants against Taurean Johnson for three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

