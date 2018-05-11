Advertise With Us
Two arrested on gun & drug charges in Greenville

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 11, 2018 at 7:21 PM EDT
Greenville Police have arrested two people on various gun and drug charges.

After multiple anonymous citizen complaints, the Greenville Police Department's Neighborhood Patrol Officers began an investigation into the sale of narcotics involving the residents of 1115 Ragsdale Road.

Neighborhood officers, with the assistance of Officer Neague and K9 Darce, initiated a traffic stop on a resident of 1115 Ragsdale Road where marijuana was seized.

This led officers back to 1115 Ragsdale Road, where a search warrant revealed a large amount of marijuana and a stash of firearms.

During the search warrant, officers seized more than 700 grams of marijuana, eight firearms and 8 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Police arrested 19-year-old Jarod Cale Talbert & 20-year-old Tyler Scott Sherfinski.

