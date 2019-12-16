Three arrested in Richlands after investigators say drugs were delivered to a house

After a two-month investigation, three people have been arrested on several drug charges in Onslow County after officers say packages with controlled substances were being delivered to a Richlands home.

Members of the Onslow County Sheriff's Office drug enforcement unit learned of drug activity at a house on Lillie Lane in Richlands.

On December 13th a search warrant was executed which lead to the arrest of 21-year-old Sean Padgett, 20-year-old Taylor Morris and 19-year-old Calub Harris.

Officers seized 52 pounds of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, 518 dosage units of LSD, 59 grams of MDMA, various drug paraphernalia, and more than $10,000 in cash.

The estimated total street value of the drugs is more than $100,000.

