Three arrested at Elizabeth City hotel on drug charges

A search of a room at the Days Inn on South Hughes Boulevard in Elizabeth City resulted in drug charges against three people.

Elizabeth City Police teamed up with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, Gates County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Currituck County Sheriff Office, Edenton Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigations as part of the ongoing Project Safe Neighborhood campaign to combat violent and drug related crimes in the area.

Following a search at a room at The Days Inn authorities arrested 35-year-old Maurice Toxey, 31-year-old Carly Pruitt and 34-year-old Gideon Griffin Jr.

Toxey is charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of controlled substance activity. He was placed under a $35,000 secured bond and transported to Albemarle District Jail.

Pruitt is charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of controlled substance activity. She was placed under a $5,000 secured bond and transported to Albemarle District Jail.

Griffin is charged with felony possession of cocaine, failure to appear warrant for felony possession of cocaine, and civil contempt child support warrant. He was placed under a $32,000 secured bond and transported to Albemarle District Jail.