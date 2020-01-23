Three arrested after kilo of heroin seized in Greenville

A kilo of heroin is off the streets in Greenville after the arrest of three people.

The Greenville Regional Drug Task Force says a several month investigation into heroin trafficking ended early Thursday on Dickinson Avenue Extension at the Greenville Southwest Bypass.

During a traffic stop, ECU PD's K-9 Skully found the heroin.

Charged with trafficking in heroin and conspiracy to traffic in heroin was Aaron Hatcher, of Greenville. Hatcher was jailed on a $4 million secured bond.

Tommy Jones, of Fairburn, Georgia, was also charged with trafficking in heroin and conspiracy to traffic in heroin, He was given a $1 million secured bond, while Brittany White, also from Fairburn, Georgia, was charged with conspiracy to traffic in heroin. She was jailed on a $500,000 secured bond.

The Greenville Regional Drug Task Force is made up of officers from the Greenville Police Department, Winterville Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, The Drug Enforcement Administration, and East Carolina University Police Department.

