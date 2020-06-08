Three Rivers Academy camp going virtual

Most summer camps have had to get creative and adjust the way they doing things this year, including Three Rivers Academy's technology camp.

The Technology Camp, which happens yearly, focuses on compute programming. This year, it will be done virtually through Zoom.

"It's a great way for kids to learn about technology, especially video games," said Camp Coordinator Dr. Ken Robol.

He says participants will learn basic concepts of computer programming and then make their own video game at the end of the camp.

"We're lucky computer programming is a skill you can do online. We can still have that engagement," said Robol.

You can sign up on Facebook​​or by calling Dr. Robol at (252) 227-0190.

The camp is free and runs from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Zoom. There are three sessions, which runs from June 8-12, June 15-19 and June 22-26.