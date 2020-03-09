Three Marines on 'self-quarantine' after returning from Italy

Three Camp Lejeune Marines are 14-day self-quarantine after returning from Italy, an at-risk country for the coronavirus.

A base spokesman says the three are not showing any symptoms, but their unit leader decided on the move "out of an abundance of caution".

Two are quarantined in their homes while the third is in the barracks. The three began their quarantine 10 days ago after returning from Sigonella, Italy.

The spokesman says the Naval Medical Center has not identified any confirmed cases of coronavirus at Camp Lejeune.

