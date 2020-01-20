Thousands ascend on Virginia Capitol for gun rights rally

The nation’s eyes are on Richmond as a gun-rights rally draws thousands to the Virginia state Capitol.

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency days ahead of Monday’s rally, banning all weapons including guns from Capitol Square, where the event is set to be held. Thousands are expected to attend from all over the state and country.

Militia groups and white supremacists are among those expected to mix with gun-rights activists, raising fears that the state could again see the type of violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017.

Groups planning to come to the rally include Virginia Citizens Defense League, Gun Owners of America, Oath Keepers, Three Percenter Movement and White supremacists - read more about the groups’ plans here.

Gun safety groups have called off their annual gathering on Capitol Square citing safety concerns. That event, held by the Virginia Center for Public Safety, the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence and the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence had a permit to rally from 3 to 4 p.m. They were holding a vigil to remember the victims of gun violence - an event they had for 28 years.

In a statement, the organizations said they canceled with heavy hearts out of an abundance of caution due to serious threats of violence.

These protests come as proposed gun measures move forward in the general assembly. They require background checks on all firearms purchases, limit handgun purchases to one per month and also allow localities to ban guns from certain events and government buildings.

Three bills passed the state Senate, but the House has yet to take up any gun measures.

While Northam and the rally organizer are calling for peace, police are on high alert and security is extremely tight, amid concern over threats from extremist groups.

Fencing and blockades have been in place since last week. The FBI along with local police officers are expected at the Capitol.

